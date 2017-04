Milan bourse soars

Milan, April 24 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE MIB index gained 4% in early trading on Monday, taking it up to the highest level since June 2016 at 20,552 points, after Emmanuel Macron came top in the first round of the French presidential elections. Bank stocks did especially well, with Unicredit climbing 10.56% to 15.09 euros, UBI up 7.38% at 3,81 euros and Intesa up 6.76% at 2,68 euros.