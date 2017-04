Govt approves DEF, adjustment says Gentiloni (2)

Rome, April 11 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Tuesday that his cabinet had approved a new economic and financial blueprint, the DEF, as well as a budget adjustment demanded by the European Union. "The government has given the green light to the DEF and to a decree containing various interventions for growth and development, including the budget correction," he said. The European Commission had told Italy to cut its structural deficit by an additional 0.2% of GDP by the end of April to avert infringement procedures.