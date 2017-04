CGIL threatens general strike over public contracts

Rome, April 11 - Italy's biggest trade union, the left-wing CGIL, on Tuesday threatened to stage a general strike if the government's DEF economic blueprint does not devote enough money to renewing the collective contracts of public workers. The collective contracts had not been renewed for several years, putting civil servants on a pay freeze. "Ready for a general strike if the necessary resources are not made available for the renewal of public contracts," said the CGIL's public-sector arms.