Pair found guilty of ISIS recruitment

Venice, April 11 - Two men were found guilty of conducting proselytism for ISIS to recruit foreign fighters by a Venice judge on Tuesday. Ajhan Veapi, a 39-year-old born in Germany, was sentenced to four years, eight months in jail and Rok Zavbi, a 30-year-old Slovenian, got a term of three years, four months at the end of a fast-track trial. Both defendants plan to appeal, saying they are innocent.