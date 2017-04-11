PD, M5S clash over TV report on L'Unità

Rome
11/04/2017
Rome, April 11 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) clashed on Tuesday over a TV report into troubled daily newspaper L'Unità. State broadcaster RAI's investigative-journalism show 'Report' ran an item on the company that is majority stakeholder in the daily, which used to be the newspaper of the Italian Communist Party and later of the PD, and its government contracts. PD Treasurer Francesco Bonifazi said via Twitter on Wednesday that the party would sue Report for damages. The M5S, meanwhile, said it will present a petition to prosecutors to investigate the case. Senior M5S lawmaker Luigi Di Maio, the Deputy Speaker of the Lower House, said the petition would ask investigators to look into possible felonies of "influence peddling, bid rigging and induction to corruption".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Pensionato sparito nel nulla Trovati i pantaloni nell’auto
di Giovanni Pastore
Catturato latitante messicano che si nascondeva in Calabria
di Arcangelo Badolati
Il rombo dei Bandidos sulla voce del Vescovo
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online