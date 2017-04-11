PD, M5S clash over TV report on L'Unità

Rome, April 11 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) clashed on Tuesday over a TV report into troubled daily newspaper L'Unità. State broadcaster RAI's investigative-journalism show 'Report' ran an item on the company that is majority stakeholder in the daily, which used to be the newspaper of the Italian Communist Party and later of the PD, and its government contracts. PD Treasurer Francesco Bonifazi said via Twitter on Wednesday that the party would sue Report for damages. The M5S, meanwhile, said it will present a petition to prosecutors to investigate the case. Senior M5S lawmaker Luigi Di Maio, the Deputy Speaker of the Lower House, said the petition would ask investigators to look into possible felonies of "influence peddling, bid rigging and induction to corruption".