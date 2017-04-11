Rome

PD, M5S clash over TV report on L'Unità

Anti-establishment Movement to file complaint to prosecutors

PD, M5S clash over TV report on L'Unità

Rome, April 11 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) clashed on Tuesday over a TV report into troubled daily newspaper L'Unità. State broadcaster RAI's investigative-journalism show 'Report' ran an item on the company that is majority stakeholder in the daily, which used to be the newspaper of the Italian Communist Party and later of the PD, and its government contracts. PD Treasurer Francesco Bonifazi said via Twitter on Wednesday that the party would sue Report for damages. The M5S, meanwhile, said it will present a petition to prosecutors to investigate the case. Senior M5S lawmaker Luigi Di Maio, the Deputy Speaker of the Lower House, said the petition would ask investigators to look into possible felonies of "influence peddling, bid rigging and induction to corruption".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Video: scontri tra tifosi agli imbarcaderi, ferita una bambina

Video: scontri tra tifosi
Catania-Cavese agli imbarcaderi

Pensionato sparito nel nulla Trovati i pantaloni nell’auto

Pensionato sparito nel nulla Trovati i pantaloni nell’auto

di Giovanni Pastore

Uno dei maggiori ricercati messicani si nascondeva in Calabria

Catturato latitante messicano che si nascondeva in Calabria

di Arcangelo Badolati

Il rombo dei Bandidos sulla voce del Vescovo

Il rombo dei Bandidos sulla voce del Vescovo

di Lucio D'Amico

'Ndrangheta:arrestato latitante

'Ndrangheta:arrestato latitante nel covo "alcova"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33