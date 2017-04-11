G7 app photo withdrawn after complaints - MEP Giuffrida

Palermo

Palermo, April 11 - A photo that featured in an app for journalists accredited to next month's G7 summit in Taormina that allegedly gave a stereotypical image of Sicily has been removed after complaints, an MEP for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said on Tuesday. The photo was of a young man wearing a cap with a cigarette handing out of his mouth staring at a woman with a parasol. PD MEP Michela Giuffrida said the photo played on a "false, old, ignorant" stereotype of the southern region. "Now we may have the usual story of excuses and justifications that perhaps will cost the person who created this campaign their job as reactions of indignation multiply," Giuffrida added. "But the damage to the land that was awarded the G7 is done and it is very serious".

