Rome

ANAC chief Cantone praises CONSIP investigators

Prosecutors have shown 'courage and rigor'

Rome, April 11 - Raffaele Cantone, the head of anti-corruption agency ANAC, on Tuesday praised investigators probing alleged corruption at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. Sports Minister Luca Lotti, ex-premier Matteo Renzi's father Tiziano and high-profile Campania-based businessman Alfredo Romeo are among those under investigation. On Monday it emerged that a Carabinieri police officer was under investigation too for the wrong attribution of a key wiretap that had suggested Tiziano Renzi had met Romeo. According to investigators, the officer allegedly "knowingly omitted information". "I think that the magistrates are showing that they know how to do things with clarity, in reasonable time frames, and with great rigour and courage too," Cantone said when asked about the CONSIP case.

