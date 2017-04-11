ANAC chief Cantone praises CONSIP investigators

Rome
11/04/2017
Rome, April 11 - Raffaele Cantone, the head of anti-corruption agency ANAC, on Tuesday praised investigators probing alleged corruption at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. Sports Minister Luca Lotti, ex-premier Matteo Renzi's father Tiziano and high-profile Campania-based businessman Alfredo Romeo are among those under investigation. On Monday it emerged that a Carabinieri police officer was under investigation too for the wrong attribution of a key wiretap that had suggested Tiziano Renzi had met Romeo. According to investigators, the officer allegedly "knowingly omitted information". "I think that the magistrates are showing that they know how to do things with clarity, in reasonable time frames, and with great rigour and courage too," Cantone said when asked about the CONSIP case.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Pensionato sparito nel nulla Trovati i pantaloni nell’auto
di Giovanni Pastore
Catturato latitante messicano che si nascondeva in Calabria
di Arcangelo Badolati
Il rombo dei Bandidos sulla voce del Vescovo
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online