Support OPAC probe into Syria chemical attack - G7 +RPT+ (2)

(corrects what OPAC is, last line). Lucca, April 11 - The G7 on Tuesday voiced its "full support for the OPAC-UN investigation into the use of chemical weapons in Syria and the identification of those responsible," referring to last week's attack near Idlib that killed dozens of people including many children. The conclusions of the G7 summit urged "Damascus and all the Syrian sides to cooperate towards the full conclusion of the probe into this atrocious incident". OPAC is theOrganisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The Syrian regime has been blamed for the nerve gas attack, but denies it was responsible.