Man arrested for hitting girl who wouldn't wear veil (2)

Siena, April 11 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old Kosovar for allegedly beating his underage daughter because she refused to wear the Muslim veil, read the Koran or learn Arabic. The marks of the father's violence were spotted by classmates and teachers at her school near Siena, police said. The case follows that of a Bangledeshi-born 14-year-old girl, who was taken away from her parents in Bologna after they punished her for refusing to wear the Muslim veil by shaving her head.