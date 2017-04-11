Sex video suicide woman's mother blames prosecutor (3)

Naples
11/04/2017
Naples, April 11 - The mother of a woman who killed herself last September after a video of her having sex went viral on Tuesday blamed a prosecutor for her daughter's death. Teresa Giglio, mother of Tiziana Cantone, accused prosecutor Alessandro Milita of doing "nothing" for almost a year to get the video pulled from the Web. Giglio said that, as well as being "deeply embittered" at the case being dismissed against five people who were sent the video, she blamed "the prosecutors, and especially Alessandro Milita, who was the first to investigate." In response, Milta told ANSA he was considering suing Giglio for defamation. Prosecutors last month asked to indict Cantone's former boyfriend for allegedly falsely accusing the five. Earlier this year Italy's privacy watchdog asked Google and Yahoo to explain why links are still active to the videos of Cantone, who killed herself on September 13 after failing to get them removed.
