Sollecito sues judges over Kercher case (2)

Genoa
11/04/2017
Genoa, April 11 - Raffaele Sollecito is reportedly suing nine judges and prosecutors after being definitively cleared of the 2007 murder of British exchange student Meredith Kercher in Perugia. Sollecito served four years in jail as part of a long judicial ordeal that ended with him being acquitted by the supreme Court of Cassation in 2015 along with his ex girlfriend, American Amanda Knox. Sollecito has filed a suit for three million euros in damages from the magistrates for "having misinterpreted the facts", the Genoa edition of La Repubblica reported. In February Sollecito had a claim for damages for unjust detention rejected.
