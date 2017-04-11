Pope to hold consistory for Fatima canonizations April 20

Rome
11/04/2017
Rome, April 11 - Pope Francis will hold a consistory on April 20 for cardinals to vote on several causes for canonization, including two children who claimed to see several visions of the Virgin Mary at Fatima, Portugal, in 1917, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The pair, Francesco Marto and Jacinto Marto, died before they reached adulthood. Their cousin, Lucia Santos, who also said she witnessed the apparitions, became a nun and lived to the age of 97. The shepherd children said the Madonna revealed three secrets to them, the last of which was only made public in 2000. The secrets were interpreted as relating to Hell, World War I and World War II, and the assassination attempt on Pope John Paul II in 1981. The cause of Lucia Santos, who died in 2005, is on the path towards beatification. The other canonization causes set for approval are: Martyrs of Natal, Brazil: Andrea de Soveral, Ambrogio Francesco Ferro, diocesan priests, along with Matteo Moreira, a layman, and 27 companions, martyrs; Cristóbal, Antonio, and Juan, of Mexico, young martyrs; Faustino Míguez, Spanish Piarist priest, and founder of the Calasanzian Institute of the Daughters of the Divine Shepherdess; Angelo da Acri, Italian professed priest of the Franciscan Order of Friars Minor.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Pensionato sparito nel nulla Trovati i pantaloni nell’auto
di Giovanni Pastore
Catturato latitante messicano che si nascondeva in Calabria
di Arcangelo Badolati
Il rombo dei Bandidos sulla voce del Vescovo
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online