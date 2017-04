Romeo probe with NOE will continue (2)

Rome, April 11 - A probe into the allegedly illicitly obtained contracts of Campania businessman Alfredo Romeo will continue to use the services of the NOE environmnetal police even though a NOE captain, Giampaolo Scafarto, was placed under investigation for falsely attributing an incriminating phrase about ex-premier Matteo Renzi's father Tiziano, sources said Tuesday. Tiziano Renzi is under investigation for alleged influence-peddling in the probe, which has also placed Sports Minister Luca Lotti under investigation for allegedly revealing judicial secrets.