Buzzi, Carminati testimony untrustworthy - prosecutor (2)

Rome, April 11 - Rome prosecutor Paolo Ielo told a court Tuesday that the two central figures in the Capital Mafia case, former cooperatives chief Salvatore Buzzi and former right-wing terrorist and gangster Massimo Carminati, had given unreliable testimony. Ielo said Buzzi was "absolutely, totally untrustworthy". He added that Carminati's trustworthiness "amounts to zero". Ielo said that during questioning, both had said they were "jesters and exaggerated, but they were not very credible". The Capital Mafia case concerns allegations that an organized-crime gang muscled in on city of Rome contracts worth millions.