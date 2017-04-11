Moscow

Ahead together on terror, Mattarella tells Putin (2)

Italy is reliable partner say Putin

Ahead together on terror, Mattarella tells Putin

Moscow, April 11 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella told Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin Tuesday that "we need greater collaboration and coordination against terrorism". He said that "together we can fight terrorism more effectively". Putin told Mattarella that Italy was a "reliable partner". Putin said in welcoming Mattarella to the Kremlin that he hoped that relations between Italy and Russia, which are not "at their maximum", may develop. Speaking before a working lunch, Putin said "let's hope that all the difficulties and misunderstandings will be overcome and we will achieve a positive collaboration". Syria, Libya and ties between Russia and the EU topped the agenda of talks President Mattarella had on his official visit to Moscow. Mattarella met Premier Dmitry Medvedev and then President Putin. He is the first Western president to have talks with Putin after the terror attack in St Petersburg and the American attack on a Syrian air base. The Russian-Italian friendship is "solid", and despite many difficulties in international relations "it has remained strong," said Mattarella after arriving in the Russian capital and laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Russian-Italian trade has fallen 2.5 times in three years, from 54 billion euros to 20 billion, Premier Medvedev said in talks with Mattarella earlier. Moscow is ready to improve ties with Europe, Medvedev told Mattarella. "We really attach a particular significance to our relations with Italy. These relations are good, despite the fact that today our relations with the EU perhaps are at a quite difficult and complicated point. But we are ready to restore the dynamic of relations with all countries," Medvedev said.

