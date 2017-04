Man who killed self after trying to kill wife had will

Brescia, April 10 - A 79-year-old man who leaped to his death from a sixth floor window near Brescia Monday after trying to kill his 78-year-old wife, an Alzheimer's sufferer, had a newly written will in his pocket, judicial sources said Tuesday. The woman, whose wrist veins were slashed, is in critical condition in hospital. Oreste Artioli died instantly after jumping out of the flat where he tried to kill his wife Marisa.