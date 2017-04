Asylum rights denied says Galantino (2)

Rome, April 11 - Migrants are seeing their asylum rights denied, in Italy too, the secretary-general of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI), Msgr Nunzio Galantino, said Tuesday. "This movement of people generated by us, by our indifference, by a lack of solidarity, by exploitation, by 'just' wars and forgotten wars," has "strained asylum rights, which are in fact denied by more or less concealed push-backs, sometimes condemned, of which Italy too has been guilty since 2011 and on which Europe risks being guilty in 2016," he said. On the migrant issue, he said at the presentation of the Astalli Centre's annual report, "we can't but recognise our responsibility: of those who violated other people's land, of those who exploited people and lands, of those who impoverished, of those who sold arms and profited from war".