Italy 5th in OECD for payroll taxes, tax wedge at 47.8% (2)

Rome, April 11 - Italy is fifth in the OECD for the weight of taxes on salaries, the Paris-based group said Tuesday. The so-called tax wedge for a single without kids is 47.8%. Italy is third for a a single-income family with two kids (38%), the OECD said in its Taxing Wages report for 2017. The OECD average for a single without kids is 36%, so Italy with 47.8% is more than 10 points higher, following Belgium (54%), Germany (49.4%), and Hungary and France (both 48.1%). As for a single-income household with two kids Italy at 38.2% follows only France (40%) and Finland (39.2%) and is 12 points over the OECD average of 26.6%.