Mattarella on Moscow trip

Moscow, April 11 - Syria, Libya and ties between Russia and the EU will top the agenda of talks President Sergio Mattarella will have on an official visit to Moscow Tuesday. Mattarella will meet Premier Dmitri Medvedev and then President Vladimir Putin. He is the first Western president to have talks with Putin after the terror attack in St Petersburg and the American attack on a Syrian air base. The Russian-Italian friendship is "solid", and despite many difficulties in international relations "it has remained strong," said Mattarella after arriving in the Russian capital and laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.