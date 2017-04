Tourist carves names into Colosseum (2)

Rome, April 11 - A tourist carved the names of his wife and daughter into the Colosseum Monday, sources said Tuesday. The man, a 55-year-old Ecuadorian, was cited for damaging a historical building. The man was spotted having just carved into a pillar, using a one-euro coin, the names "Rachid 2017" and "Diana". It was the latest in a string of such incidents. In 2015 a 40-year-old Austrian tourist carved two letters into the Colosseum with a Swiss army knife.