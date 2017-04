33 nabbed in northern Italian drugs sweep (2)

Milan, April 11 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested 33 people, including 27 Italians and six Albanians, on suspicion of trafficking and distributing drugs in Milan. The arrests were made in Milan, Trieste, Treviso and Varese. The operation seized some 22 kg of cocaine, 30 kg of marijuana, 1.5 kg of hashish, several weapons and about half a million euros in cash, as well as 11 motor vehicles, 10 pieces of real estate and 32 current accounts. The probe, codenamed Old Story Eden, was triggered by surveillance of a criminal group that tried to invest the proceeds of a number of robberies in the drugs market, police sources said. By following the money and the drugs police were able to get to two groups of Italian and Albanian traffickers, the sources said.