Magistrates entitled to enter politics - Grasso

Rome, April 10 - Magistrates are entitled to enter politics and must show they are impartial if they return to the judiciary, Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso said Tuesday. "Look at my history, I say that magistrates are entitled, like all citizens, to enter politics, and then not to leave any doubt that they may be biased when they return to the judiciary," said Grasso, a former anti-mafia prosecutor elected for the ruling centre-left Democratic Party. Grasso spoke amid a row over magistrates becoming politicians.