Lamezia airport execs arrested (3)

Lamezia Terme, April 11 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested the heads of the company that runs the international airport at Lamezia Terme in Calabria in a probe into suspected management irregularities at the SACAL firm. The president, general manager and the head of the airport's legal office were placed under house arrest. They are suspected of corruption, embezzlement, fraud and abuse of office, as well as some forms of extortion, police sources said. Prosecutors asked that SACAL's 12 directors be banned from running the firm.