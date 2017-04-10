Nothing to hide in CONSIP case, M5S 'demagogic' - Renzi

Rome
10/04/2017
Rome, April 10 - Ex-premierv and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Monday "we have nothing to hide" in a graft case in which his father Tiziano is under investigation for suspected influence-peddling linked to the civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. He voiced "complete" confidence in the judiciary and said "I believe the truth always comes out". Renzi said the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) was "demagogical" because it allegedly exploited the word "honesty", its battle cry. He accused the M5S of having double standards when its own members were probed, compared to members of other parties. And he said "to (M5S leader Beppe) Grillo, who called into question my relationship with my father, I say 'shame'".
