Rome

Nothing to hide in CONSIP case, M5S 'demagogic' - Renzi

Truth will emerge says ex-PM

Nothing to hide in CONSIP case, M5S 'demagogic' - Renzi

Rome, April 10 - Ex-premierv and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Monday "we have nothing to hide" in a graft case in which his father Tiziano is under investigation for suspected influence-peddling linked to the civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. He voiced "complete" confidence in the judiciary and said "I believe the truth always comes out". Renzi said the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) was "demagogical" because it allegedly exploited the word "honesty", its battle cry. He accused the M5S of having double standards when its own members were probed, compared to members of other parties. And he said "to (M5S leader Beppe) Grillo, who called into question my relationship with my father, I say 'shame'".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Video: scontri tra tifosi agli imbarcaderi, ferita una bambina

Video: scontri tra tifosi
Catania-Cavese agli imbarcaderi

Incidente, muore motociclista messinese

Incidente, muore motociclista messinese

Ragazza di 14 anni investita da un’auto mentre attraversa

Ragazza di 14 anni investita da un’auto mentre attraversa

di Alessandro Tumino

Pensionato sparito nel nulla Trovati i pantaloni nell’auto

Pensionato sparito nel nulla Trovati i pantaloni nell’auto

di Giovanni Pastore

Guida una Smart armato di pistola

Guida una Smart armato di pistola

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33