Madrid

Review Stability Pact, boost growth - Gentiloni (3)

In interest of whole EU

Review Stability Pact, boost growth - Gentiloni

Madrid, April 10 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said after a EuroMed summit in Madrid that the EU needed to review its Stability and Growth Pact because growth was in the interests of the whole EU and not just "this or that country". He said growth needed to be accompanied, sustained, accelerated" via "investments, employment policies and a fundamental discussion of the Stability Pact and its rules, in particular a structural adjustment of the Stability Pact". Italy has long been pushing for the EU to approve more growth-stoking measures. Gentiloni said "we must not imagine that numbers are sufficient and that numbers alone enable us to face the enduring social consequences in our communities of the worst postwar economic crisis", which Europe went through 10 years ago.

