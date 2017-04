Budget adjustment likely at cabinet tomorrow (2)

Rome, April 10 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's executive is likely to examine a supplementary budget adjustment requested by the EU at cabinet tomorrow along with the government's economic and financial blueprint, the DEF, sources said Monday. Brussels has asked Rome to cut an additional 0.2% of its deficit-to-GDP ratio for 2017, or some 3.4 billion euros, or face an infringement procedures. Economy Ministry Diector-general Farbrizia Lapecorella said the DEF would be examined together with earthquake spending, spending for growth, and funds for local bodies. photo: Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan