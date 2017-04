NOE captain probed for fraud in CONSIP case (3)

Rome, April 10 - A captain in the Italian environmental police NOE, Giampaolo Scafarto, has been placed under investigation in a graft probe on the civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, judicial sources said Monday. Scafarto is being probed for wrongly saying secret services were involved and mistakenly attributing to businessman Alfredo Romeo and not centre-right politician Italo Bocchino the phrase: (Tiziano) Renzi, the last time I saw him". Tiziano Renzi, the father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, is under investigation for alleged influence peddling. According to investigators, Scfarato "knowingly omitted information". Sports Minister Luca Lotti is also being probed for allegedly tipping off CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni about the probe. photo: Tiziano Renzi