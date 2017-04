NOE captain probed for fraud in CONSIP case (2)

Rome, April 10 - A captain in the Italian environmental police NOE, Giampaolo Scafarto, has been placed under investigation in a graft probe on the civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, judicial sources said Monday. Scafarto is being probed for wrongly saying secret services were involved and mistaknely attributing to businessman Alfredo Romeo and not centre-right politician Italo Bocchino the phrase: (Tiziano) Renzi, the last time I saw him". Tiziano Renzi, the father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, is under investigation for alleged influence peddling. Sports Minister Luca Lotti is also being probed for allegedly tipping off CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni about the probe. photo: Tiziano Renzi