Italian life expectancy dropped in 2015

Rome, April 10 - Life expectancy at birth dropped by 0.2 of a year for males and 0.4 for females in 2015 with respect to the previous year, coming in at 80.1 years and 84.6 years respectively, according to a report released Monday by the Osservasalute agency. "The distance between the average life of women and men is reducing although it is still strongly in women's favour (4.5 years more in 2015 compared to 4.9 more in 2011)" it said.