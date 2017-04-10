Changing TAP site means dumping project-Calenda (2)

Rome
10/04/2017
Rome, April 10 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda on Monday ruled out a change of location for the TransAdriatic Pipeline (TAP) project in Puglia following big protests over the removal of olive trees. "Changing now would mean saying that we won't do it, but it is fundamentally important that we do," Calenda said. "Fourteen different alternatives were discussed for the arrival site. The infrastructure is in the implementation phase and the debate lasted a very long time". The Lazio Regional Administrative Court (TAR) on Thursday suspended an environment ministry permit for the removal of olive trees in the area of the work site for the TAP pipeline in Melendugno, Puglia. The court suspended the permit pending a hearing on April 19 on an appeal by the Puglia regional government against the permit. The TAP is set to bring Caspian gas from Azerbaijan to Europe. Under the plan, the olive trees will later be replanted in the same place.
