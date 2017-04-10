Energy G7 ends without joint statement due to US (2)

Rome
10/04/2017
Rome, April 10 - The Energy G7 has had to close without a joint statement because "the US administration finds itself in a process of revision" of its energy policy, especially as regards climate change and the Paris accords, Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Monday. Calenda said, however, that here had been "no friction" with the US and dialogue had been "constructive". photo: Calenda with Energy Secretary Rick Perry
