Berlusconi adopts five lambs agst Easter slaughter

Rome, April 10 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi has adopted five lambs to show his backing for an animal rights' campaign against the Easter slaughter of lambs. The Italian League for the Defence of Animals and the Environment, chaired by former Berlusconi minister Michela Vittoria Brambilla, hailed the three-time premier and centre-right Forza Italia leader's "concrete gesture in support of the campaign 'Choose Life, Choose Veg'".