Soccer: Genoa sack Mandorlini, re-appoint Juric

Genoa, April 10 - Genoa have sacked Andrea Mandorlini after a run of four losses culminated in a 3-0 defeat at Udinese and have recalled Ivan Juric who was in charge until February 19's 5-0 loss at Pescara. The Croatian manager's first game in charge will be against Lazio Saturday. During his term as Rossoblu coach, Mandorlini earned four points in six matches. Genoa are 16th in Serie A on 29 points, nine points above the safety zone.