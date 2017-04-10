M5S vow to cut trade union power (2)

Rome
10/04/2017
Rome, April 10 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Monday vowed to cut the power of trade unions. Kicking off a discussion of labour issues with their members on their blog, the M5S said "defending the worker means promoting new forms of democracy and participation...cutting at the same time the old privileges and incrustations of power of the traditional trade union". They said the mediation of the unions should be ended. photo: M5S leader Beppe Grillo
