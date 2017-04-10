Rome

M5S vow to cut trade union power (2)

'Cut old privileges'

M5S vow to cut trade union power (2)

Rome, April 10 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Monday vowed to cut the power of trade unions. Kicking off a discussion of labour issues with their members on their blog, the M5S said "defending the worker means promoting new forms of democracy and participation...cutting at the same time the old privileges and incrustations of power of the traditional trade union". They said the mediation of the unions should be ended. photo: M5S leader Beppe Grillo

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Video: scontri tra tifosi agli imbarcaderi, ferita una bambina

Video: scontri tra tifosi
Catania-Cavese agli imbarcaderi

Incidente, muore motociclista messinese

Incidente, muore motociclista messinese

Ragazza di 14 anni investita da un’auto mentre attraversa

Ragazza di 14 anni investita da un’auto mentre attraversa

di Alessandro Tumino

Guida una Smart armato di pistola

Guida una Smart armato di pistola

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente motociclista, le foto

Incidente motociclista, le foto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33