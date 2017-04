Cassimatis says victory political as well as legal

Genoa, April 10 - Marika Cassimatis said Monday that having her electoral list for the Genoa mayoral elections re-admitted was "a political victory, not just a legal one". "It is a victory for respect of the rules, for democracy, legality and transparency (values that) the (5-Star) Movement founds its existence on," she added. "If the Movement speaks of democracy, legality and transparency and it does not manage its interior in a democratic way and according to the rules it has given itself on selecting candidates, then some may ask questions".