Ansa.it portal for Italian G7 is online

Rome, April 10 - International crises, the energy challenge, support for culture and environmental protection are the priorities of Italy's presidency of the G7, which will culminate in a summit of heads of State and government in Taormina, Sicily, on May 26 and 27. ANSA giving the whole story of the Italian G7 with a portal on Ansa.it, which is online as of today. This special website coordinated by ANSA's international desk features news, in-depth analysis, curious items, photos, videos, audios and fact-boxes, updated in real time with the help of social media. In addition to top-news stories, it also features sections on the agendas of the ministerial meetings, the history of the G7 and the G8 and of past summits on Italy, as well as information on the Italian cities where the events are taking place. It includes a section in English for those who are abroad and want to be updated on G7 developments via ANSA's channels too. The portal has two exclusive interviews, with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, on its opening day, which coincides with Monday's meeting of foreign ministers in Lucca.

