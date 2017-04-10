North Korea challenge to all world-Kishida tells ANSA

Tokyo, April 10 - Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida has told ANSA that the international community "must forcefully demand that North Korea limit the provocations and respect the UN resolutions". "Pyongyang's missile and nuclear development is a serious challenge to order and security, not just of Asia, but of the whole world," Kishida said in an interview given in view of Monday's meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Lucca. The complete version of the interview is being published on ANSA's G7 portal, which goes online today on Ansa.it.