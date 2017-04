Ayrault tells ANSA G7 must confirm climate commitments

Paris, April 10 - French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault has told ANSA that confirming the December 2015 Paris Agreement on combatting climate change should be one of the priorities of May's G7 summit in Taormina. "It is imperative that the G7 confirms the irreversibility (of the Paris Agreement)" and "commits to applying it," Ayrault said in an interview given in view of Monday's meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Lucca. He said attention will be on United States President Donald Trump, who has expressed doubts about the Paris Agreement. The complete version of the interview is being published on ANSA's G7 portal, which goes online today on Ansa.it.