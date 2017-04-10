Two workers in hospital after inhaling hydrogen chloride

Turin
10/04/2017
Turin, April 10 - Two metal treating workers were taken to hospital in serious condition on Monday after inhaling hydrogen chloride at a plant near Turin. A worker reportedly aged 54 was the first to succumb to the toxic fumes in a vat that was allegedly only supposed to contain water at the Zincoplating plant in Moncalieri. Investigators say the company boss, 46, entered the vat to assist the man before himself being intoxicated. For both men the prognosis is reserved.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Ragazza di 14 anni investita da un’auto mentre attraversa
di Alessandro Tumino
Guida una Smart armato di pistola
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online