Turin

Two workers in hospital after inhaling hydrogen chloride

Incident at metal treating plant near Turin

Two workers in hospital after inhaling hydrogen chloride

Turin, April 10 - Two metal treating workers were taken to hospital in serious condition on Monday after inhaling hydrogen chloride at a plant near Turin. A worker reportedly aged 54 was the first to succumb to the toxic fumes in a vat that was allegedly only supposed to contain water at the Zincoplating plant in Moncalieri. Investigators say the company boss, 46, entered the vat to assist the man before himself being intoxicated. For both men the prognosis is reserved.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Video: scontri tra tifosi agli imbarcaderi, ferita una bambina

Video: scontri tra tifosi
Catania-Cavese agli imbarcaderi

Incidente, muore motociclista messinese

Incidente, muore motociclista messinese

Ragazza di 14 anni investita da un’auto mentre attraversa

Ragazza di 14 anni investita da un’auto mentre attraversa

di Alessandro Tumino

Guida una Smart armato di pistola

Guida una Smart armato di pistola

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente motociclista, le foto

Incidente motociclista, le foto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33