Two workers in hospital after inhaling hydrogen chloride

Turin, April 10 - Two metal treating workers were taken to hospital in serious condition on Monday after inhaling hydrogen chloride at a plant near Turin. A worker reportedly aged 54 was the first to succumb to the toxic fumes in a vat that was allegedly only supposed to contain water at the Zincoplating plant in Moncalieri. Investigators say the company boss, 46, entered the vat to assist the man before himself being intoxicated. For both men the prognosis is reserved.