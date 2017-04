Cassimatis calls for Grillo meeting after appeal win

Rome, April 10 - Marika Cassimatis, the deposed winner of the 5-Star Movement's (M5S) online poll to be its Genoa mayoral candidate, called for a meeting with M5S leader Beppe Grillo on Monday after winning an appeal against the exclusion of her electoral list. "At this point, I am the 5-Star Movement's candidate for the Genoa local elections, as the petitions we presented were upheld," Cassimatis told TGcom24. "We are very happy about this victory and I hope there is a clarification meeting with the staff and with Beppe Grillo".