Italian literary critic, poet Squarotti dead at 87

Turin, April - Italian literary critic, poet and university professor Giorgio Bárberi Squarotti died on Sunday aged 87, the Fondazione Bottari Lattes had announced. Squarotti was the president of the Bottari Lattes foundation's prize from 2011 to 2014 and a member of its board. He published works on many of Italy's best writers, including Dante, Petrarch, D'Annunzio and Pavese.