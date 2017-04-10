Sant'Anna di Stazzema

G7: We respond to those who hurt innocents - Tillerson (2)

US Secretary of State takes part in memorial for Nazi massacre

G7: We respond to those who hurt innocents - Tillerson

Sant'Anna di Stazzema, April 10 - United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday that America was ready to take action to defend innocent people. "We want to be with those who know how to respond to those hurting innocent people in any part of the world," Tillerson said at a memorial for the 560 victims of a Nazi World War II massacre in the Tuscan town of Sant'Anna di Stazzema. "This place will be an inspiration for our action". Tillerson is attending a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations in chaired by Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Monday. Last week's chemical attack on a rebel-held town in Syria that killed scores and US missile strikes on a air base of forces under Bashar al-Assad in response are likely to be discussed.

