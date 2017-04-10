Rome

Manhunt for suspected multiple killer in Emilia-Romagna

Search continues for Igor Vaclavic after Saturday murder

Rome, April 10 - Police on Monday continued to search for the suspected killer of Davide Fabbri, a 52-year-old who was shot dead during an attempted robbery at his bar at Budrio, near Bologna, on April 1, and of a voluntary environmental ranger who was shot dead near Ferrara Saturday. Police were hunting for Igor Vaclavic, a 41-year-old former soldier from Eastern Europe who was wanted in connection with violent robberies in the province is Ferrara in summer 2015. Special police units, helicopters and marksmen were being used in the manhunt across the provinces of Bologna, Ferrara and Ravenna. The suspect was said to be armed with at least two guns and around 40 bullets. A provincial police agent was also seriously wounded in Saturday's shooting on the Mondo Nuova road around 8 km from Portomaggiore. His condition was critical but stable, sources at Cesena's 'Bufalini' hospital said Monday.

