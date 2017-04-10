Soccer: Front-runners all win, but Inter falter

Rome
10/04/2017
Rome, April 10 - Champions Juventus remain six points clear at the top of Serie A after the three front-runners all won their matches at the weekend. Juve, who are chasing a sixth consecutive league title and face Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal in Turin on Tuesday, beat Chievo 2-0 thanks to a double by Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain. Second-placed AS Roma recovered from the disappointment of being turfed out of the Italian Cup at the semi-final stage by city rivals Lazio last week to thump Bologna 3-0 away from home. Napoli remain 10 points behind Juve, and four adrift of Roma, after beating fourth-placed Lazio 3-0 in Rome. Inter's hopes of qualifying for European qualification took a knock when they lost 2-1 at relegation-threatened Crotone. They dropped to seventh place, while AC Milan moved up to sixth with a 4-0 win over second-bottom Palermo.
