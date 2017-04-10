Judge upholds Cassimatis appeal in Genoa M5S case (2)

Genoa
10/04/2017
Genoa, April 10 - A Genoa civil court on Monday upheld an appeal by Marika Cassimatis, the deposed winner of the 5-Star Movement's (M5S) online poll to be its Genoa mayoral candidate, against the exclusion of her electoral list. "We wooooon!" Cassimatis wrote on her Facebook page. The court also suspended the list of Luca Pirondini, who had replaced Cassimatis as the M5S runner. Therefore, there is a risk that the anti-establishment M5S will not have an official candidate in the Genoa city elections. M5S leader Beppe Grillo announced he was dropping Cassimatis last month. On his blog, Grillo said the movement had "no space for those who are only looking for a post". He also said that many people on Cassimatis' electoral list had "repeatedly and continually damaged the image of the Movement". Cassimatis has filed a defamation suit against Grillo and M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista.
