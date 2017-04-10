Genoa

Judge upholds Cassimatis appeal in Genoa M5S case (2)

Grillo deposed winner of online pole to be mayor candidate

Judge upholds Cassimatis appeal in Genoa M5S case (2)

Genoa, April 10 - A Genoa civil court on Monday upheld an appeal by Marika Cassimatis, the deposed winner of the 5-Star Movement's (M5S) online poll to be its Genoa mayoral candidate, against the exclusion of her electoral list. "We wooooon!" Cassimatis wrote on her Facebook page. The court also suspended the list of Luca Pirondini, who had replaced Cassimatis as the M5S runner. Therefore, there is a risk that the anti-establishment M5S will not have an official candidate in the Genoa city elections. M5S leader Beppe Grillo announced he was dropping Cassimatis last month. On his blog, Grillo said the movement had "no space for those who are only looking for a post". He also said that many people on Cassimatis' electoral list had "repeatedly and continually damaged the image of the Movement". Cassimatis has filed a defamation suit against Grillo and M5S bigwig Alessandro Di Battista.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Video: scontri tra tifosi agli imbarcaderi, ferita una bambina

Video: scontri tra tifosi
Catania-Cavese agli imbarcaderi

Incidente, muore motociclista messinese

Incidente, muore motociclista messinese

Ragazza di 14 anni investita da un’auto mentre attraversa

Ragazza di 14 anni investita da un’auto mentre attraversa

di Alessandro Tumino

Guida una Smart armato di pistola

Guida una Smart armato di pistola

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Incidente motociclista, le foto

Incidente motociclista, le foto

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33