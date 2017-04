Man, 20, stabbed to death near Salerno (2)

Salerno, April 7 - A 20-year-old man was found dead with a stab wound to the throat at Agropoli near Salerno Friday. Marco Borrelli went missing Thursday night, police said. His body was found in a park near the seaside. A man said to be a "foreigner" was detained in connection with the murder. Borrelli is said to have had a relationship with the foreigner's ex-girlfriend.