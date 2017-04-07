French group takes over Brunello di Montalcino creator

Florence, April 7 - The Tuscan winemakers that invented the legendary Brunello di Montalcino wine in the 19th century were taken over by French group EPI on Friday. EPI, owned by the Descours family, one of France's richest, will have a majority stake in the new company, to be called Tenuta Biondi Santi SpA. Jacopo Biondi Santi will be the president, Win News reported. "The operation was successfuly completed today," EPI said. Brunello di Montalcino is a wine made with 100% Sangiovese with Italy's highest DOCG classification. It is the Sangiovese that most wine critics cite to be the best in all of Italy. It vies with Barolo from Piedmont as Italy's best red.