Venice

Venice Royal Gardens to be restored

5-mn-euro project half funded by Generali

Venice Royal Gardens to be restored

Venice, April 7 - Venice's Royal Gardens are to be restored to their former glory near St Mark's Square in a project funded by the culture ministry and the Generali insurer. The five-million-euro project, which will revamp bridge links to the neglected area and build a cafe and other facilities there, will be funded by Generali to the tune of 2.5 million euros. "The restoration of the Royal Gardens is the first intervention our foundation has devoted itself to," said Adele Re Rebaudengo, president of the Venice Gardens Foundation. "We are proud to start a process that will restore this magical place, very much loved by Venetians, to its former splendour and significance". Generali CEO Philippe Donnete said "the time has come to rediscover our roots and to revive our presence in this city. The Gardens are the first step".

