2,000 Sinti attend funeral of road-block-running man

Pisa, April 7 - Over 2,000 Sinti from all over Italy on Friday attended the funeral in Pisa of a 20-year-old man who ran a police checkpoint earlier this month and crashed into a road barrier near Massa Carrara, killing himself and seriously injuring another man riding in his souped-up Smart car. There was also a firework display as Dylan Colombo was laid to rest in the family tomb.