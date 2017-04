Surrey student, 19, dies of meningitis in Lodi

Milan, April 7 - A 19-year-old student at the University of Surrey on a trip to Rimini died of suspected meningitis at a hospital in the northern Italian town of Lodi Thursday, sources said Friday. The unnamed young man played rugby for the university, they said. Five staff at Rimini's Marebello Hotel as well as five university tutors and nine students have been given precautionary preventive treatment against meningitis. The hotel, which opened especially for the student party on April 2, has now closed again.